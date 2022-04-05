Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UG admissions in AU through CUET-2022 this year, preparations begin
lucknow news

UG admissions in AU through CUET-2022 this year, preparations begin

The registration for CUET-2022 can be done online through http://cuet.samarth.ac.in from April 6, said Allahabad University (AU) authorities
AU coordinator (admissions) prof JK Pati said admissions for the UG courses at AU would be done solely through Central University Entrance Test (CUET)-2022. (File photo)
Published on Apr 05, 2022 08:55 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Following the decision of the union ministry of education to hold a common entrance test (CUET) for admission in all the central universities of the country, the Allahabad University (AU) authorities here have started making preparations for the exam.

AU’s coordinator (admissions), Prof JK Pati informed that admissions for the UG courses at AU would be done solely through Central University Entrance Test (CUET)-2022. The registration for the test can be done online through http://cuet.samarth.ac.in. The registrations are slated to begin on April 6.

“All candidates seeking admission in AU through CUET-2022 must give preference for the University of Allahabad. The candidates must strictly follow the guidelines”, said Pati

He added that in sections IA and IB, the students must choose at least one language i.e. Hindi or English, to seek admission to AU.

In section II, the students can choose four courses. The students must pick respective domains like BALLB, BPA, BFA, BSc Home Science etc.

RELATED STORIES

Likewise, for admissions in the BA, BSc, and BCom courses, the students have to choose domain subjects given in the list available on www.allduniv.ac.in.

For geography, the students must opt for geography or any one of the subjects, including physics, mathematics and chemistry.

For the BA course, the students can choose any of six units (maximum) of subjects from the 26 domains.

In List-II, for BSc, the students can choose between any two (minimum) and six (maximum) units from the list of subjects including physics, mathematics, chemistry, geology, biology, and anthropology. In list-III for BCom, the students should choose either commerce or at least two of the following subjects — physics, mathematics, chemistry, and biology.

The candidates will also have to appear in section III of the entrance test, which will deal with questions on general knowledge, current affairs, mental ability, numerical ability and quantitative reasoning.

Candidates seeking admission to AU will have to enroll at the university.

The enrolment fee for unreserved, economically weaker section (EWS) and Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates will be 800, while it will be 400 for SC, ST and physically handicapped candidates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP