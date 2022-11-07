UGC NET results: 110 Lucknow University students clear exam

More than 110 post graduate students from University of Lucknow have cleared University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) with remarkable results. While several students qualified for assistant professorship in the exam conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA), many even qualified for the Junior Research Fellowship. The results were declared for the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles).

According to university press release, a total of 77 students have qualified for assistant professor, whereas 33 students have qualified for both assistant professor and JRF. According to the data presently available, the number of students who have cleared NET in different subjects, include Statistics (1), Political Science (11), Philosophy (2), Education (9), Law (8), Medieval and Modern History (3), Ancient Indian History (2), Applied Economics (3), Public Administration (1), Defense Studies (1), Western History (1), Psychology (2), Population Studies (1), Economics (6), Sociology (10), English (5), and Commerce (9).

In addition to these, the number of students who qualified for JRF stands at-- Political Science (5), Philosophy (1), Education (10), Law (2), Medieval and Modern History (1), Economics (4), Sociology (6). Mansi Maurya (99.65%) and Prabhat Ranjan Singh (98.82%) are among the top scorers in the exam.

Organized by NTA, UGC NET provides fellowships to students for doctorate research in Universities and Research Institutions and is considered one of the most difficult Masters level exams in India. It is also considered a norm for being appointed as an assistant professor in Universities and Colleges, in addition to opening several doors for different careers.

Smriti Sneh cleared her UGC NET. She has been part of the LU’s meritorious student council and has been actively associated with creative forums like the English Department journal, Rhetorica. She has also helped organize various events for university bodies.

Pratibha who worked in the department of Library as Karamyogi cleared UGC NET in her first attempt. Mansi Maurya and Prabhatranjan Deen also cleared the exam with flying colours.

Vice chancellor of the University of Lucknow, professor Alok Kumar Rai, and dean student welfare professor Poonam Tandon extended their best wishes to the successful students.