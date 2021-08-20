UK and UP have a lot to do together, says British envoy

LUCKNOW British high commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, said that the United Kingdom and Uttar Pradesh had a lot to do together, after his meeting with chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Friday.

Later in the day, Ellis also met Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

“Had a good discussion with the chief minister Yogi Adityanath on education, investment, sustainability and crafts. UK and UP have to do a lot together,” Ellis tweeted along with a picture of the meeting.

“The UP government came in for huge praise from Alex Ellis, the UK high commissioner in India, for exemplary work done in controlling the second wave of Covid effectively besides registering achievements in the field of women’s empowerment, education of girls, implementation of several women welfare schemes and assistance to local artisans,” said a statement issued by the UP government.

The CM explained to the British high commissioner in detail about the measures his government had taken to contain the pandemic. He also pointed out that the UP government had already administered seven crore vaccine doses and conducted six crore Covid tests, the most in the country, it said.

Ellis, who called on chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the latter’s official residence, desired to work in tandem in areas related to health, defence, environment, designing and packaging, especially with regard to One District One Product (ODOP).

Identifying opportunities of investment in the field of health, education, MSME, defence, food processing, animal protection and homeland security, the British high commissioner was particularly keen to have mutual cooperation to boost bilateral trade in these areas, said the UP government statement.

Ellis also told Yogi Adityanath that UP had immense potential for export of textile and leather goods to the United Kingdom. Some British companies had already invested in UP and were keen to expand their presence in the state, the statement said.

He also mentioned that the two countries had collaborated in making of masks and health equipment during corona times.

The British envoy said the education sector was the one where both the countries could collaborate by way of curriculum, pedagogy and other aspects of the universities of the UK, added the UP government’s statement.

During his day-long visit, Ellis also visited the premises of a company engaged in producing khadi textiles while protecting the environment. The envoy took keen interest in solar charkhas through which Khadi cloth is weaved. He also wanted to know if his country could promote the use of these solar charkhas among local folks in order to produce green clothing.

Alex Ellis recalled his last visit to Varanasi about 25 years ago. He told the CM how he was enamoured with the spirituality and religious fervour of the ancient city. He was happy to note that Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had gone through a sea change in terms of development and systematic approach to improve civic amenities, the statement said.