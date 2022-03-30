Ukraine returnees in Varanasi seek Yogi government’s help to complete medical education

About a dozen medical students who recently returned to Varanasi from war-torn Ukraine have urged chief minister Yogi Adityanath to help them complete their medical education at institutes in Uttar Pradesh.

These students belong to different parts of Varanasi. They submitted a memorandum to the additional city magistrate (Varanasi) Gulab Chandra in this connection. The memorandum is addressed to chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The students said they don’t want to go back to Ukraine to complete their studies even after the war ends.

The UP government should help them in completing their education here, they demanded.

Vartika Agrahari, a resident of Varanasi, is one such student. She is a third-year student of medical science at Ivano Frankivsk National Medical University, Ukraine. She returned to India from the war-torn country recently.

Vartika wants the UP government to allow her to complete her medical degree from a government medical college in UP.

There are others like her in Varanasi. They include Shivam Kumar Singh, Siddharth Singh, Anubhav, Rafika Khatoon, Vipul Tripathi, Samridhi Singh, Sagar Gupta, Atulya Naman, Kritika Singh and Saurav Kumar.

Vartika said, “I am concerned about my studies. The government should allow students like me to complete our study of medical science at medical institutes here.”

She said she currently attends online classes being run by the National University, Ukraine. But after she completes third year, clinical studies would begin which can be done at an institute only, she explained.

“I request the government to allow us to do our internship in medical institutes,” she said.

“It is not possible to go back to Ukraine due to the war there. After the war ends, tension will prevail there. We request the UP government to think of us and allow us to complete our clinical and practical studies,” she said.

Kritika Singh, a second semester student of medical science at Kharkiv National University, Ukraine, said, “I urge the government to (allow us to) complete our medical course at any government medical college in the country. It will be a great help.”

She belongs to the Sigra area of Varanasi.

If the government doesn’t allow them, they would be deprived of the practical and clinical studies, the students said.

Mayank Rai, a fourth-year student of medical science at Uzhhgorod National University, returned to India before the war began.

“The situation is not good in Ukraine. I don’t want to go back to Ukraine even after the war comes to an end. It will take a long time to restore normalcy,” he said.

The students thanked the Central government for bringing them back to India from Ukraine under Operation Ganga.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had interacted with some students at Lal Bahadur Shashtri International Airport in Varanasi on March 3.

