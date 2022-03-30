Ukraine returnees in Varanasi seek Yogi government’s help to complete medical education
About a dozen medical students who recently returned to Varanasi from war-torn Ukraine have urged chief minister Yogi Adityanath to help them complete their medical education at institutes in Uttar Pradesh.
These students belong to different parts of Varanasi. They submitted a memorandum to the additional city magistrate (Varanasi) Gulab Chandra in this connection. The memorandum is addressed to chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
The students said they don’t want to go back to Ukraine to complete their studies even after the war ends.
The UP government should help them in completing their education here, they demanded.
Vartika Agrahari, a resident of Varanasi, is one such student. She is a third-year student of medical science at Ivano Frankivsk National Medical University, Ukraine. She returned to India from the war-torn country recently.
Vartika wants the UP government to allow her to complete her medical degree from a government medical college in UP.
There are others like her in Varanasi. They include Shivam Kumar Singh, Siddharth Singh, Anubhav, Rafika Khatoon, Vipul Tripathi, Samridhi Singh, Sagar Gupta, Atulya Naman, Kritika Singh and Saurav Kumar.
Vartika said, “I am concerned about my studies. The government should allow students like me to complete our study of medical science at medical institutes here.”
She said she currently attends online classes being run by the National University, Ukraine. But after she completes third year, clinical studies would begin which can be done at an institute only, she explained.
“I request the government to allow us to do our internship in medical institutes,” she said.
“It is not possible to go back to Ukraine due to the war there. After the war ends, tension will prevail there. We request the UP government to think of us and allow us to complete our clinical and practical studies,” she said.
Kritika Singh, a second semester student of medical science at Kharkiv National University, Ukraine, said, “I urge the government to (allow us to) complete our medical course at any government medical college in the country. It will be a great help.”
She belongs to the Sigra area of Varanasi.
If the government doesn’t allow them, they would be deprived of the practical and clinical studies, the students said.
Mayank Rai, a fourth-year student of medical science at Uzhhgorod National University, returned to India before the war began.
“The situation is not good in Ukraine. I don’t want to go back to Ukraine even after the war comes to an end. It will take a long time to restore normalcy,” he said.
The students thanked the Central government for bringing them back to India from Ukraine under Operation Ganga.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had interacted with some students at Lal Bahadur Shashtri International Airport in Varanasi on March 3.
-
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
-
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics