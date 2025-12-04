UMEED portal: Muslim organisations on edge as Waqf upload deadline ends on Friday

With the deadline for uploading documents of Waqf establishments on the UMEED portal drawing to a close on Friday (November 5), Muslim organisations are on edge as they rely on a ‘Plan B’. The last date to upload Waqf properties on the UMEED portal, which was launched on June 6, 2025, is December 5, 2025. (For representation)

The AIMPLB has sought more time from the central government, flagging technical glitches in the portal, and is constituting a legal team to help Mutawallis approach Waqf tribunals.

Executive member of the AIMPLB and chairman of the Islamic Centre of India, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, said a legal team was being set up to assist Mutawallis.

On Wednesday evening, the AIMPLB sought an urgent meeting with minister of state for minority affairs George Kurian in view of the portal-related issues.

“Reports have been pouring in from everywhere about technical glitches in the portal, and it is almost impossible to upload details of lakhs of Waqf properties within such a short period,” AIMPLB spokesperson SQR Ilyas said.

On Monday, the Supreme Court declined to extend the deadline for UMEED portal uploads and asked parties concerned to approach their respective Waqf tribunals. UP minister of state (independent charge) for minority welfare, Muslim Waqf and Haj, Danish Azad Ansari, said on Wednesday that those unable to complete the uploading work could seek an extension from tribunals on valid grounds.

According to official data from the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, 45,574 out of 1.26 lakh Waqf establishments had uploaded their documents on the portal till December 4 (Thursday), while the process for 58,661 more institutions was underway, board chairman Zufar Ahmad Faruqi said.

Shia Waqf Board chairman Ali Zaidi said that around 8,000 institutions were registered, and documents of more than half of them had been uploaded on the portal.

The UMEED portal aims to create a digital inventory of all Waqf properties, streamline management, and ensure real-time data collection and transparency. The last date to upload Waqf properties on the UMEED portal, which was launched on June 6, 2025, is December 5, 2025. This is a mandatory requirement under the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, which came into effect on April 5.