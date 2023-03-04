Umesh Pal murder: Atiq’s son, two more named in FIR

Police have added three more names to the FIR registered in connection with the daylight murder of advocate Umesh Pal and his two police guards outside the former’s residence in Prayagraj’s Sulem Sarai area on February 24.

The names of Asad and Sabir came to light during the investigation

Dhumanganj station house officer (SHO) Rajesh Kumar Maurya said former MP Atiq Ahmad’s son Asad, Sadaqat Khan (who was arrested recently) and one Sabir (said to be a trusted henchman of Atiq and on the run) have been named in the FIR.

Police officials confirmed that Sadaqat was arrested by an STF team in Gorakhpur for helping in planning the assault on Umesh Pal. He was injured after he had an accident while trying to flee from police custody on February 27. Sadaqat was admitted to SRN Hospital, and then sent to jail after his condition improved on Friday, they added.

Meanwhile, the names of Asad and Sabir came to light during the investigation. In the footage said to be from the crime scene, Sabir can be reportedly seen firing a rifle to scare away people from the spot.

Also, police officials have proposed increasing the cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the absconding accused. At present, the accused, including Atiq’s son Asad, carry a reward of ₹50,000 each.

The FIR was lodged after Umesh Pal’s wife Jaya Pal against former MP Atiq Ahmad, his wife Shaista Parveen, brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf, sons and shooters Gulam and Guddu among others suspecting their role in her husband’s murder.

Umesh Pal was a key witness in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case.