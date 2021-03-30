Unaided private schools in UP to reopen from April 1

The Unaided Private Schools Association (UPSA) of Uttar Pradesh has decided to reopen schools from April 1 as the state government has not announced further closure of educational institutions beyond March 31.

However, a few schools like La Martiniere Girls’ College said it will continue online classes till summer vacation break.

Director general school education, Vijay Kiran Anand said, “The government has not taken any taken any call over extension of school closure. As of now, schools are closed till March 31.”

A meeting of the general body of the Unaided Private Schools Association (UPSA) was convened online.

Member schools pan Uttar Pradesh attended the same. It was unanimously decided that schools will reopen from Montessori to class 12 from April 1, said president of the association, Anil Agarwal.

He said keeping Covid protocols and Standard Operating Procedures arrangements will be made by individual schools to ensure safety of students.

Agarwal said recently deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma had announced that the government would arrange for vaccinations for Covid 19 for all school teachers and staff.

Agarwal said, “Keeping in mind this announcement, it was further decided that lists be given to government for member school teachers and staff above and below the age of 45 to be vaccinated for Covid-19 on April 2 and 3, 2021.”

Agarwal assured all that complete care would be taken for the safety of all students and parents’ consent will be sought prior to reopening of schools.

“We are happy with online classes and there is no plan to resume physical classes,” said Aashrita Dass, principal, La Martiniere Girls’ College.

“We will comply with the UP government order. Left over exams will be held as per schedule,” said Rishi Khanna, spokesperson, City Montessori School.