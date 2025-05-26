Under Operation Kayakalp, 1.3L govt schools revamped, 96% now meet standards: UP minister

Uttar Pradesh basic education minister (independent Charge) Sandeep Singh, on Monday said the state’s school education infrastructure has undergone a large-scale transformation under Operation Kayakalp, with 1,32,852 council schools redesigned so far at a cost of ₹11,000 crore. In 2017, only 36% of schools met the required standards. This figure has now crossed 96%, he said. With ₹ 11,000 cr investment, UP schools rise from 36% to 96% compliance with standards since 2017. (Sourced)

As part of improving access to girls’ education, 746 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) have been upgraded to intermediate level. Among these, 683 schools now have smart classrooms, ICT labs, additional rooms, and hostels, Singh said. “A new initiative called the ‘Curiosity Program’ in collaboration with IIT Gandhinagar has also been introduced to promote innovative learning.”

The minister said that NCERT-based curriculum has been implemented through SCERT, and timely textbook delivery has been ensured. Under the ‘Learning by Doing’ initiative, students in 2,274 schools are being taught practical skills through four trades using 205 types of tools.

Under the ‘Nipun Bharat Mission’, the government has launched two apps, ‘Nipun Lakshya’ for Classes 1–2 and ‘Nipun Plus’ for Classes 3–12. Over 1 crore children have received ₹1,200 each through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

Singh said a budget of ₹447.80 crore has been allocated under the Chief Minister Model Composite School Scheme, and the foundation stone for 66 Chief Minister Abhyudaya Vidyalayas has been laid.

The minister said Uttar Pradesh has emerged among the leading states in school education and termed the changes a major step towards building an empowered and educated society.