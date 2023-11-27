Undertrials in U.P. jails to recite Hanuman Chalisa, Sundar Kand: Minister

Undertrials lodged in the Uttar Pradesh prisons will recite Hanuman Chalisa and Sundar Kand besides learn skill development techniques, said state prisons minister Dharmveer Prajapati. The minister said during inspection, it was found that 80% of the undertrials are below 40 years. (For Representation)

Talking to HT on Monday, Prajapati said, “I am visiting prisons in various districts to hold dialogue with the undertrials. The prisoners are told about the sufferings of their families due to their misdeeds that led to their imprisonment. The relatives and neighbours maintain a distance from the families whose members are lodged in jails. The study of their children suffer and majority of the families are considered untouchable in the society. I urge the undertrials to take a vow not to commit crime after they are released from the jail.”

“During interaction with the undertrials I came to know that after release from jails, they remain outcaste and face difficulty in getting jobs. The prison administration decided to start skill development classes for the prisoners to assist them in launching own venture after walking out of the jails,” the minister said.

To develop their personality, the undertrials can recite Hanuman Chalisa and Sundar Kand for individual growth without any religious bias, agenda or compulsions. All the undertrials are free to follow their religion and read their religious texts. During inspection, it was found that 80% of the undertrials are below 40 years. There is a need to develop their personality and skills to stop them from indulging in crime after their release from jail, he said. “The copies of Hanuman Chalisa were recently distributed in Mathura and Agra prisons,” Prajapati added.