Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Jobless youth in UP’s Deoria held for issuing threat to PM, CM

Jobless youth in UP’s Deoria held for issuing threat to PM, CM

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 10, 2023 09:07 PM IST

The youth is an unemployed graduate and works as a painter to earn his livelihood; he was drunk when he dialled 112, say police

GORAKHPUR An unemployed youth, who dialled emergency helpline number 112 on Sunday night allegedly threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, if he did not get a suitable job, was arrested from Bhujauli colony in UP’s Deoria district on Monday, said police.

The youth is a resident of Devdar village in Deoria. (Pic for representative)
The youth is a resident of Devdar village in Deoria. (Pic for representative)

The youth, Sanjay, 26, of Devdar village was drunk when he dialled 112. He was traced on the basis of his phone call, said Dinesh Mishra, police station incharge of Deoria kotwali.

The accused is an unemployed graduate and works as a painter to earn his livelihood. Intelligence agencies were on alert after the arrest of Gorakhpur-based suspected ISIS agent Tariq Athar from Lucknow on July 7. Athar, a resident of Khoonipur area, was arrested for his Instragram links with suspected people.

Since then, Intelligence agencies were keeping a close eye on activities of youths in Khoonipur locality near the Gorakhpur kotwali. Athar’s residence was locked and nobody in the locality was ready to talk about him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out