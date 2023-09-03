U.P.: Man booked for posing as MLA, making bid to use RBI official for illegal work

Gautam Palli police station here on Saturday registered an FIR against an unidentified man who allegedly posed as Campierganj (in Gorakhpur) MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh and tried to force the regional director, RBI, Lucknow, to carry out some illegal work using the former’s position, police said on Sunday. The imposter is yet to be identified and police are trying to trace him. (For Representation)

A case under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (Cheating and dishonesty) and 507 (criminal intimidation) was registered against the accused on the complaint of the Campierganj MLA, they added.

“On August 17, regional RBI director Balu Kenchappa received calls from two unknown numbers in which the caller exerted pressure on him to do some unethical work by taking my name. The accused spoke to the RBI official for around 15 minutes,” said the MLA in his complaint. The legislator lives in 3- Mall Avenue of Gautam Palli area.

“I learnt about the same when the regional RBI director’s private secretary Sharad Kumar informed me about it,” Singh said. When asked about the details of the conversation that the imposter had with the RBI official, the MLA said, “I’m yet to know about it. All I know is my name has been used to force the regional director to do some unethical work.”

“After the call, the RBI official sensed something wrong and asked me to ensure if the call he received was from the MLA. hence, I immediately informed the MLA about it,” Kumar said. The BJP MLA also alleged that 15 days prior to making a call to the RBI regional director, the imposter had also called him from the same two numbers and issued him a life threat.

According to station house officer, Gautam Palli police station, Rikesh Kumar Singh, information about two numbers had been given in the FIR and the numbers had been put on surveillance.