Union minister launches Swachh Bharat campaign from Prayagraj

PRAYAGRAJ Union minister of information and broadcasting, youth affairs and sports, Anurag Thakur, launched a month-long nationwide Swachh Bharat programme from Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology in Prayagraj on Friday, as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The objective of the cleanliness drive is to create awareness, mobilise people and ensure their involvement in cleaning waste, mainly single use plastic waste throughout the country. As part of the drive, 75 lakh kg of waste will be disposed of by October 31.

It is being organised through a network of 744 youth clubs affiliated to the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) of the department of youth affairs, ministry of youth affairs and sports (government of India) and institutions affiliated to the National Service Scheme (NSS).

The campaign will be organised in 2.5 lakh villages spread across 744 districts in the country, the minister informed.

“The country is celebrating 75 years of independence and we should take a pledge to make it free from plastic waste,” said Thakur during the programme organised at MNNIT. The minister said the message emanating from here will inspire the entire country.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking forward the message of cleanliness given by Mahatma Gandhi. Together, we all will make the country free from garbage,” he added.

The minister thanked the youths for taking the Swachh Bharat mission to the masses. He said everyone should share their efforts during the cleanliness campaign on social media and tag him on twitter as well.

During the launch of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, BJP MP from Phulpur Keshari Devi Patel, state minister of youth affairs Upendra Tiwari, secretary, department of youth affairs Usha Sharma, director general of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan Vijay Kumar and others were also present.

After the launch, Thakur also started a cleanliness drive in the Sangam area and gave the message of cleanliness.

Earlier in the day, the minister paid tribute to freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad at the Chandrashekhar Azad Park and also performed Ganga Aarti at the Sangam.

The district administration and the municipal corporation now plan to get garbage collected in bags. These bags will be weighed and disposed of. Cleanliness drives will also be conducted at historical/famous places/tourist places, bus stands/railway stations, national highways and congested places like educational institutions etc.