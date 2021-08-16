New Union ministers from UP launch BJP’s jan ashirwad yatras

Newly appointed Union ministers from Uttar Pradesh kicked off “jan ashirwad yatras” on Monday about seven months ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls which are due early next year.

During the mass connect drive to raise awareness of the BJP governments’ achievements at the Centre and in the state, the ministers will tour 120 assembly constituencies.

“We are working to ensure that all those who don’t have a roof on their heads get them by August 15, 2022,” said Kaushal Kishore, the Mohanlalganj MP who is the Union minister of state for housing and urban affairs.

He was referring to PM Awas Yojana (PMAY) which aims to construct 21.4 million houses in rural areas and 11.2 million units in urban areas by 2022.

Kishore started his yatra from Unnao. It will culminate in Sitapur on August 18 after touching assembly segments in Unnao, Rae Bareli and Barabanki.

During the welcome function for Kishore, Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra and Union minister of state for finance Pankaj Choudhary, majority of party workers were seen without face masks.

“I had it on all through, have just removed it,” said a party worker.

Mishra, before embarking on his yatra from Sandila, Hardoi, said, “Sensing the people’s mood, we are confident we will form our own majority government [in the state].”

Mishra’s yatra will culminate in Ambedkar Nagar on August 19.

Pankaj Choudhary said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always described himself as the pradhan sevak (chief servant) setting the template for us.”

Choudhary’s yatra will move from Basti and conclude in his Lok Sabha constituency Maharajganj on August 18.

The others who will take out the yatras are Union ministers of state BL Verma, SP Singh Baghel, Bhanu Pratap Verma and Anupriya Patel.