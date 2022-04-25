Universities not a place to merely distribute degrees: UP CM

Stating that universities are not a place for distributing degrees alone, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said it is unfortunate the universities of Uttar Pradesh have been victims of politics for decades. He further said this will not be the case anymore.

“The quality of education was not taken care of. Now that won’t happen. The campaign to free the education department from the mafia will continue with more rigidity,” he said while issuing guidelines to the vice chancellors of newly set up state universities in Aligarh, Saharanpur, Azamgarh, Meerut, Jaunpur and Agra districts.

“The state government is committed to ensuring easy availability of quality higher education. For the quality of teaching work, all universities must prepare profiles of teachers of their campuses as well as those of affiliated colleges and upload them on the portal,” the CM added.

“These new state universities have been established by the state government as Maa Shakumbhari State University, Saharanpur, Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University, Aligarh and Maharaja Suheldev University, Azamgarh. The universities have become functional,” he said.

“These universities have immense potential for development and huge opportunities to develop a new work culture,” Yogi said. “All necessary assistance will be provided by the state government. These universities will be the ones to create new dimensions in the field of higher education and research in Uttar Pradesh,” the CM said.

“In all the newly established universities, full time registrars, assistant registrars, controllers of examination and finance officers should be appointed immediately. The work of creation of new posts as per requirement should be completed at the earliest. There should be no shortage of manpower,” he directed.

“It should be ensured that the organisation preparing the DPR for various development projects does not participate in the tender process for the implementation/construction of the project etc,” Yogi said. The affiliation work of colleges should be completed as soon as possible according to the work area fixed for the three newly established universities. The process should be simplified, he added.

“Meerut, Agra and Jaunpur universities should give full support to the three new universities. The higher education department should take immediate decisions on the matters of these universities. Don’t keep any matter pending. In case of any problem, the vice chancellors should not hesitate to contact the chief minister’s office,” Yogi said.

The ministers of higher education department should review the progress of work by conducting on-site inspection of the three newly created universities, he added. “The meeting should be held in the existing buildings of the universities. All possible financial assistance should be made available to these universities,” the CM said.

While laying the foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University, PM Narendra Modi had suggested starting a defence-based course here. Keeping this spirit in mind, all universities should also take into account the local/ industrial needs while deciding their courses, Yogi said.

The construction works of Saharanpur, Aligarh and Azamgarh state universities are expected to accelerate. The situation as of now cannot be said to be satisfactory. Take full care of quality and timeframe in completing the work. Fortnightly reports of the progress of different construction works by the universities and PWD should be made available to the chief minister’s office.

The regional higher education officer should also inspect and give his report to the department, he instructed. “Road connectivity of all the three universities should remain good and there should be no waterlogging. Public works department should take care of it. All the three universities should prepare for a comprehensive tree plantation programme this year,” the CM said.