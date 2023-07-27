Agra university blacklists firm previously hired to hold exams

The Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Agra has blacklisted a Lucknow-based firm that until last year had been holding exams at the varsity.

The recent move came after the firm’s (Digitext Technologies) owner was recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case registered in cognisance of a FIR lodged against the company for allegedly manipulating answer sheets of candidates in exchange for money.

Prior to his arrest, David Mario Denis, who ran Digitext that conducted examinations at the Agra university between 2015 and 2022, had lodged a complaint against the vice chancellor of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur in 2014-15 and his close aide Ajay Mishra for holding him captive and demanding money from him, in Lucknow on October 27, 2022.

A senior ED official confirmed that the university blacklisted the firm on July 25 (Tuesday) after the ED arrested Denis and two others--Rahul Parashar (a student leader from the Samajwadi Party in Agra) and one Devendra Singh--on July 21 in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case registered against them.

He said the ED investigation revealed that the answer sheets of some MBBS and Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) students were found to have been altered.

He said the ED had conducted raids on June 12 at the ‘hideouts’ and premises of Prashar, Denis and employees of the latter’s company who were found involved in the offence. He said the doctored answer sheets were seized along with various other evidence against the firm.

“At present, all three accused are in seven days of ED custody of the ED that will end on Friday (July 28),” he added.

Ex-BSP MLC illegally acquired ₹54.2 crore assets in Dehradun: ED

Lucknow The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed in a court a supplementary prosecution complaint against former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLC from Saharanpur Mohd Haji Iqbal for confiscation of his property worth ₹54.21 crore in Dehradun on Wednesday, confirmed senior ED officials.

The officials said investigation revealed that the Iqbal acquired proceeds of crime to the tune of ₹ 54.21 crore by way of his firm BSS Associates Private Limited. They said the ED had prayed for confiscation of Iqbal’s land situated in Dehradun in the complaint.

A senior ED official said the investigation conducted against the former MLC led to the identification of immovable properties (seven sugar mills). He said the money generated through illegal mining activities was laundered through various legal entities, under the control of the former MLC and his family members.

