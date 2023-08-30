News / Cities / Lucknow News / LU, Brazilian varsity sign MoU for academic, cultural exchange

LU, Brazilian varsity sign MoU for academic, cultural exchange

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Aug 30, 2023 07:09 PM IST

University of Lucknow and Universidade de São Paulo (USP) have signed an MoU to cooperate in education, research, and cultural exchange for the next 5 years.

University of Lucknow and Universidade de São Paulo (USP) have joined hands to cooperate in education, research, and cultural exchange. The formalisation of this strategic alliance was marked by the signing of an innovative memorandum of understanding (MoU) recently.

The Lucknow University campus (HT File Photo)
The Lucknow University campus (HT File Photo)

The core objective of this agreement is to amplify academic and cultural interchange between the institutions, with an emphasis on education and research. The MoU aims to foster shared understanding and collaborative ventures, thereby cementing the partnership between these universities.

The signing ceremony saw LU vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai and Prof Osvaldo Novais de Oliveira Junior, representing USP, coming together to commit to this endeavour.

The MoU features an initial term of five years, during which the universities will work collaboratively to achieve the objectives outlined in the agreement. Importantly, the agreement highlights the provision for renewal through mutual consent.

Prof Rai said, “This partnership epitomises our unwavering commitment to expanding global educational and research horizons. By harnessing the collective expertise of our institutions, we aspire to drive meaningful progress across various disciplines.”

Prof Poonam Tandon, dean of academics at LU, said: “This collaboration amplifies our ongoing efforts, promising to reinforce our shared academic pursuits and contribute to holistic growth.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out