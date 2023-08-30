LU, Brazilian varsity sign MoU for academic, cultural exchange

University of Lucknow and Universidade de São Paulo (USP) have joined hands to cooperate in education, research, and cultural exchange. The formalisation of this strategic alliance was marked by the signing of an innovative memorandum of understanding (MoU) recently. The Lucknow University campus (HT File Photo)

The core objective of this agreement is to amplify academic and cultural interchange between the institutions, with an emphasis on education and research. The MoU aims to foster shared understanding and collaborative ventures, thereby cementing the partnership between these universities.

The signing ceremony saw LU vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai and Prof Osvaldo Novais de Oliveira Junior, representing USP, coming together to commit to this endeavour.

The MoU features an initial term of five years, during which the universities will work collaboratively to achieve the objectives outlined in the agreement. Importantly, the agreement highlights the provision for renewal through mutual consent.

Prof Rai said, “This partnership epitomises our unwavering commitment to expanding global educational and research horizons. By harnessing the collective expertise of our institutions, we aspire to drive meaningful progress across various disciplines.”

Prof Poonam Tandon, dean of academics at LU, said: “This collaboration amplifies our ongoing efforts, promising to reinforce our shared academic pursuits and contribute to holistic growth.”