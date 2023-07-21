New PhD ordinance: LU to establish anti-plagiarism committee in each dept

The University of Lucknow has announced that one of the components of the new PhD ordinance is establishment of an anti-plagiarism committee in each department. Lucknow University campus. (File photo)

“Consisting of the head of the department and two teachers nominated by the head, this anti-plagiarism committee will play a crucial role in scrutinising and verifying PhD theses, ensuring that they are free from plagiarism. The University is currently utilising the state-of-the-art plagiarism detection software OURIGINAL to reinforce its efforts in maintaining research integrity,” said vice chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai.

He called a meeting of the committee and said that the new PhD ordinance must reflect the University’s commitment to promoting quality research and fostering an environment of innovation and originality.

Prof Rai emphasized that research integrity is a fundamental pillar in the pursuit of knowledge and academic excellence.

Prof Poonam Tandon, the member secretary of the committee responsible for preparing the new PhD ordinance, shared her enthusiasm about the collaborative efforts that have gone into crafting the ordinance. She expressed confidence that the new measures would empower researchers to engage in high-quality research and contribute significantly to their respective fields.

The new PhD ordinance is set to be applicable from the academic session 2023-24. It marks a transformative milestone in the University’s journey towards fostering a culture of academic rigor, integrity, and originality among its scholars. The report will be submitted by the committee within three days.

