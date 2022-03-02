Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Unknown woman booked for trying to blackmail UP assembly poll candidate

The candidate from Madhogarh assembly constituency of UP’s Jalaun has lodged a complaint against the unknown woman with Lucknow police.
The complainant is contesting the UP assembly polls as a candidate of a lesser-known political outfit of Uttar Pradesh. (Pic for representation)
Updated on Mar 02, 2022 10:12 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

An unknown woman allegedly tried to blackmail a candidate from Madhogarh assembly constituency of Jalaun by sending a vulgar post on his mobile number last Saturday, said senior police officials here on Thursday. They said the victim had lodged a complaint against an unknown woman with Vibhuti Khand police station of Lucknow, and further investigation in the matter is on.

The complainant is contesting as a candidate of a lesser-known political outfit of Uttar Pradesh. The complainant, requesting anonymity, stated he was in his flat in Vibhuti Khand when he received a call at around 3 pm on February 26. He said an unknown woman on the other side of the call started making vulgar and lewd conversations, after which he disconnected the call. He said the unknown woman then sent him a vulgar post on his mobile number and started blackmailing him. He said she demanded extortion money.

The complainant said this incident seems to be an attempt to malign his political image and requested the police to trace the caller to find the truth. According to the FIR, the police have booked the unknown woman under section 66 of the Information Technology Act for cheating by personation.

