Unnao accident aftermath: Yogi goes tough on unauthorised buses

Taking a tough stand in the aftermath of the Unnao bus accident that claimed 18 lives on July 10, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday warned that if any unauthorised or permit-less bus was found operating on the state’s roads in the future, the officials concerned would be held accountable. Mangled remains of a bus lies on a road after an accident, in Unnao district, Wednesday, July 10, 2024.r (PTI)

During a meeting at his official residence, the chief minister instructed the transport department officials to conduct thorough checks of permits, fitness, insurance and drivers of all passenger and school buses operating in the state.

After the chief minister’s stern stance, the transport department has issued directives to conduct a month-long intensive checking campaign against unauthorised and permit-less vehicles across the state.

The chief minister directed the principal secretary, transport, questioning how unauthorised and permit-less buses were operating freely on the roads. He instructed a strict campaign against such buses and necessary actions against their owners.

He clearly directed that in places where such buses were being operated, senior officials of the transport department should be held accountable and strict action be taken against them.

“Tampering with passenger safety will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” he said.

“Unauthorized and permit-less vehicles must not be allowed,” he said, addressing officials at the meeting.

SPECIAL DRIVE

Following the chief minister’s stern warning, transport commissioner Chandrabhoosan Singh has directed all deputy transport commissioners (zonal), RTOs, ARTOs to conduct a continuous road campaign for a month.

During this period, checks will be conducted on passenger buses as well as school vehicles.

For this purpose, divisional transport officers’ date-wise duties have been assigned at various toll plazas across the state. Additionally, instructions have been given that on the designated dates, each zonal transport officer (Enforcement) will be present at the respective toll plazas along with all enforcement officers of the division. An interceptor will be deployed at designated locations. Information and photos of actions taken during this period will be sent to the department’s WhatsApp group.