lucknow news

Untimely rain, supply shortage, transport cost jack up vegetable prices in Lucknow

A local agricultural economist said that prices of several vegetables are likely to stay high for the next two weeks
Prices of almost all vegetables, which are brought from outside the state, have nearly doubled this month (HT File Photo)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 01:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Untimely rain in several parts of the country in the last two weeks and increase in demand due to marriage season has resulted in a steep hike in the prices of vegetables.

Prices of almost all vegetables, which are brought from outside the state, have nearly doubled this month, say traders. They also attribute the price rise to reduction in supply due to foggy conditions. Besides, farmers have to pay more to transport their produce due to steep fuel prices.

“The price of tomatoes has increased from 40 to 80 per kilogram in the past three weeks. The price of onions has also gone up from 30 to 40. The rate of carrot has also reached 100 from 80, while capsicum is being sold at 120 a kg from 70 a month ago. Peas are being sold currently at 120 per kg,” said a vegetable trader in the state capital.

Like tubers, prices of gourds have also soared. For instance, the price of bottle gourd has increased from 30 to 50 per kg while the price of bitter gourd has witnessed a hike of around 60 and is being sold at 100 a kg. The price of pumpkin has also gone up in the past two weeks to 40 a kg.

“The demand for vegetables has gone up because there is a reduction in the supply caused by fog and untimely rain in many parts, last week,” said Surendra Kumar, a local agricultural economist. “The prices of several vegetables are likely to keep soaring for the next two weeks,” he added.

