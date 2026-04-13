Ambedkar’s life was dedicated to Dalit uplift: UP BJP chief

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary on Monday unveiled a statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in Bachhrawan in Rae Bareli district. Addressing a gathering on the occasion, he paid tribute to Babasaheb, saying, “This event is not just an unveiling of a statue, but a symbol of our unwavering faith in social justice, equality, and the values of the Constitution.” Pankaj Chaudhary said Babasaheb gave the country a Constitution that provides equal rights and opportunities to every citizen. (HT file)

Chaudhary said the SP practised politics of nepotism and appeasement, and during their rule there was “mafia raj, not the rule of Babasaheb’s Constitution. That is why the state’s people removed the rioters in 2017.”

“Babasaheb’s life teaches us that even in adverse circumstances, wide social change can be brought through determination and education,” he added.

The state BJP chief said Babasaheb gave the country a Constitution that provides equal rights and opportunities to every citizen. His entire life was dedicated to the upliftment of Dalits, the deprived, and the exploited. He constantly fought to end inequalities and strengthen democracy, he said.

Tribute paid to Babasaheb on birth anniv eve

On the eve of the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar, state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary and deputy CM Brajesh Pathak along with others paid tribute to him at his statue at the GPO crossing, Hazratganj.

Dharampal Singh, BJP state general secretary (organisation), and party leader Neeraj Singh along with a large number of party workers were also present on the occasion.