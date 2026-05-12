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UP: 17-year-old girl dies by suicide at One Stop Centre in Kaushambi

UP: 17-year-old girl dies by suicide at One Stop Centre in Kaushambi

Published on: May 12, 2026 01:58 pm IST
PTI |
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Kaushambi , A 17-year-old girl died by suicide by hanging herself in the restroom at the 'One Stop Centre' here on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

UP: 17-year-old girl dies by suicide at One Stop Centre in Kaushambi

According to the police, the girl had run away with her boyfriend, and for this very reason, her parents had refused to take her back, prompting the girl to take her life.

Police have sent the body of the deceased for a post-mortem examination. The deceased was sent to the facility just a few days earlier, after orders from the Child Welfare Committee .

The teenager had left home over a relationship with a young man from her neighbourhood. A case regarding this matter was registered at the Karari Police Station on April 17. The girl's family members had formally refused to take her back. Consequently, she was sent to the centre on May 4.

CWC chairperson Kamlesh Chandra said the teenager was supposed to be handed over to her parents after a medical examination, but they refused to accept her.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP: 17-year-old girl dies by suicide at One Stop Centre in Kaushambi
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP: 17-year-old girl dies by suicide at One Stop Centre in Kaushambi
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