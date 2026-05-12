Kaushambi , A 17-year-old girl died by suicide by hanging herself in the restroom at the 'One Stop Centre' here on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

UP: 17-year-old girl dies by suicide at One Stop Centre in Kaushambi

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According to the police, the girl had run away with her boyfriend, and for this very reason, her parents had refused to take her back, prompting the girl to take her life.

Police have sent the body of the deceased for a post-mortem examination. The deceased was sent to the facility just a few days earlier, after orders from the Child Welfare Committee .

The teenager had left home over a relationship with a young man from her neighbourhood. A case regarding this matter was registered at the Karari Police Station on April 17. The girl's family members had formally refused to take her back. Consequently, she was sent to the centre on May 4.

CWC chairperson Kamlesh Chandra said the teenager was supposed to be handed over to her parents after a medical examination, but they refused to accept her.

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{{^usCountry}} She was scheduled to be transferred to the 'Nari Niketan' in Prayagraj on Tuesday, but she decided to take her life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She was scheduled to be transferred to the 'Nari Niketan' in Prayagraj on Tuesday, but she decided to take her life. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Manjhanpur Circle Officer Shivank Singh said the matter is under investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Manjhanpur Circle Officer Shivank Singh said the matter is under investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One Stop Centres are specialised, government-run facilities designed to support women affected by violence and distress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One Stop Centres are specialised, government-run facilities designed to support women affected by violence and distress. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It is a crucial component of the Sambal sub-scheme under the umbrella 'Mission Shakti' for women's safety and empowerment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is a crucial component of the Sambal sub-scheme under the umbrella 'Mission Shakti' for women's safety and empowerment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It provides integrated support and assistance under one roof to women affected by violence and those in distress, both in private and public spaces. It also provides services like medical aid, legal aid and advice, temporary shelter, police assistance and psycho-social counselling to these women. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It provides integrated support and assistance under one roof to women affected by violence and those in distress, both in private and public spaces. It also provides services like medical aid, legal aid and advice, temporary shelter, police assistance and psycho-social counselling to these women. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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