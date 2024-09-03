U.P: Agri dept orders thorough crop e-surveys to optimise production estimates

LUCKNOW: In a bid to improve the accuracy of crop area and production estimates, the agriculture department has directed district-level officials to conduct thorough inspections of crop e-surveys and crop-cutting experiments. The agriculture department aims to ensure the smooth implementation of agricultural schemes and improve productivity across the state. (Sourced)

A government order (GO) issued by principal secretary of agriculture, Ravinder Kumar, on Friday, said that these efforts were essential to ensure the proper execution of agricultural schemes aimed at enhancing crop area, production, and productivity across the state.

The agriculture department, referring to earlier instructions from the revenue department, highlighted the importance of conducting accurate crop e-surveys during the Kharif, Rabi, and Zaid seasons. The data from these surveys is crucial for estimating crop areas, which is critical for effectively implementing various government schemes.

The directive also stressed that crop production estimates, based on crop-cutting experiments, must be conducted systematically using the CCE Agri App and GCEs App as prescribed by the Government of India.

“These estimates are particularly important because they serve as the basis for compensating farmers under various crop insurance schemes. The department has instructed district officials to increase the frequency of inspections and ensure that these experiments are carried out accurately,” the GO said.

By emphasising the need for precise data collection and analysis, the agriculture department aims to ensure the smooth implementation of agricultural schemes and improve productivity across the state.

“This move is seen as crucial for both ensuring farmer compensation and enhancing agricultural output,” said a senior agriculture department official.