Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP aims to reach vax coverage of 13 cr doses by end of week: CM
lucknow news

UP aims to reach vax coverage of 13 cr doses by end of week: CM

CM visits vaccination centre at Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Lucknow, felicitates health workers and some of the beneficiaries who took the second dose of the vaccine
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspects a Covid vaccination centre during his visit to Saraswati Shishu Mandir, in Lucknow on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 10:05 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday felicitated health workers and said that the defeat of the coronavirus was certain now as India had achieved the milestone of administering 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses in the country.

He visited a Covid vaccination centre set up at the Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Lucknow to meet health care workers and beneficiaries. The CM felicitated some of the beneficiaries who took the second dose of the vaccine and also health workers.

Yogi Adityanath said the UP government was aiming to cross the landmark of administering over 13 crore doses of Covid vaccine by the end of the week.

“Till date, Uttar Pradesh has administered 12.25 crore vaccine doses. Today, we will inoculate a lot of people and by this week, we will touch the landmark of 13 crore vaccination doses,” he said while addressing media.

“India has conducted the fastest and the safest vaccination programme in the world. The entire nation is grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whose guidance, we have been able to achieve this landmark,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

The CM also expressed his sympathies for the families who lost their loved ones to Covid.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UP minister defends fuel price hike, says 95% people don’t need petrol

BJP always engrossed in festival-like celebrations, even during calamity, says Akhilesh

Deepotsav: 500 drones to draw Ramayan era scenes on Ayodhya skyline

Lakhimpur Kheri case: Four accused sent to three days’ police custody
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 vaccine
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Uttarakhand Floods
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP