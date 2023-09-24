U.P.: AKTU struggling to fill vacant M Tech seats

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, and the colleges affiliated to it are struggling to fill seats for Masters of Technology (M Tech) course. The college will now carry out on-the-spot admission to fill the vacant seats.

A view of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow. (HT file)

Even after several rounds of admission counselling in the constituent institutions, at least 40% M Tech seats remained unoccupied. In five rounds of counselling conducted at the AKTU till now for admission to 90 seats in five branches of the university’s centre for advanced studies (CAS), only 60 seats have been filled. Situation at colleges having 2200 seats is even worse.

Vice chancellor, AKTU, JP Pandey said, “In the recent years, it has now become a trend that students are keeping away from pursuing M Tech. There is a dip in interest among students for post graduate and research. The colleges need to have a rebook at these courses.”

At on-the-spot admission, any student who fulfils the entry eligibility criteria of the course in the affiliated institutes of AKTU can directly participate in it. The eligible candidates are required to appear on the scheduled date and time with necessary documents and a demand draft of fee. The institute will now conduct spot counselling on September 26 for the remaining seats.

At the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) also, admissions have been made for only 73 out of 123 seats. Here, after several stages of common counselling, a spot round has been organised for admission in seven branches. They include AI and data science, power and energy system, micro electronics in PG. Director, IET, Prof Vineet Kansal said, “Admissions to the remaining seats will also be completed in the spot round.”

