U.P.: AKTU to develop faculty of architecture as centre of excellence

Published on Jul 30, 2022 10:07 PM IST
The decision was taken at a finance committee meeting held at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) under vice chancellor Prof Pradeep Kumar Mishra on Saturday (July 30)
During the meeting, nod was also given to set up a centre of excellence lab in the mechanical engineering department of Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET)—a constituent college of the AKTU. (HT file)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, is keen to develop its faculty of architecture as a centre of excellence. The decision was taken at a finance committee meeting held at the university under vice chancellor Prof Pradeep Kumar Mishra on Saturday.

During the meeting, nod was also given to set up a centre of excellence lab in the mechanical engineering department of Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET)—a constituent college of the AKTU.

The committee also gave its consent to the proposal to conduct an audit of the IT resources of the university. At the same time, budget was approved for two new institutes of pharmacy and management to be started in the university. The exercise of starting these two institutions will be accelerated.

Special provision for research and development

In the meeting, a special provision was made for research and development in the university. Now, along with promoting research, emphasis will also be laid on development. Various types of research will take place in university.

The committee has also made a budget provision to promote social work. Along with classroom teaching and research, the contribution in social work should also be promoted. Besides, approval was given to set up NCC and NSS in the institutes affiliated to the university. Along with this, green signal was also given for the reconstruction of hostels in IET.

