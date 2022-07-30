U.P.: AKTU to develop faculty of architecture as centre of excellence
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, is keen to develop its faculty of architecture as a centre of excellence. The decision was taken at a finance committee meeting held at the university under vice chancellor Prof Pradeep Kumar Mishra on Saturday.
During the meeting, nod was also given to set up a centre of excellence lab in the mechanical engineering department of Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET)—a constituent college of the AKTU.
The committee also gave its consent to the proposal to conduct an audit of the IT resources of the university. At the same time, budget was approved for two new institutes of pharmacy and management to be started in the university. The exercise of starting these two institutions will be accelerated.
Special provision for research and development
In the meeting, a special provision was made for research and development in the university. Now, along with promoting research, emphasis will also be laid on development. Various types of research will take place in university.
The committee has also made a budget provision to promote social work. Along with classroom teaching and research, the contribution in social work should also be promoted. Besides, approval was given to set up NCC and NSS in the institutes affiliated to the university. Along with this, green signal was also given for the reconstruction of hostels in IET.
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
