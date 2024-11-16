Menu Explore
U.P. an important base for country’s MSME sector today: CM

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 16, 2024 09:31 PM IST

Earlier, U.P. was considered a barrier to India’s development, says Yogi Adityanath at International Trade Fair

Inaugurating the U.P. pavilion at the International Trade Fair in New Delhi on Saturday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh was once considered a barrier to country’s development but today it is an important base for the nation’s MSME sector.

U.P. chief minister addressing a gathering at the International Trade Fair in New Delhi on November 16. (Sourced)
U.P. chief minister addressing a gathering at the International Trade Fair in New Delhi on November 16. (Sourced)

Addressing a gathering there, he attacked previous governments saying Uttar Pradesh was earlier untouched by development.

“It was considered a barrier to India’s development. But now the situation has completely changed. Through 96 lakh micro, small and medium enterprises (MEME), U.P. has now become an important base for the country’s MSME sector,” the CM said.

“Confidence of investors has increased due to the improved law and order situation in the state. U.P. has received investment proposals worth up to 40 lakh crore,” he added. Adityanath further said the state government has been promoting one district one product (ODOP) on global platforms since 2018.

“Through ODOP, the government has not only brought a positive change in the lives of lakhs of entrepreneurs of the state, but it has also been completely successful in connecting crores of youth with jobs and employment,” the CM said.

“India International Trade Fair is the largest trade fair in Asia. Here, the MSMEs get a platform to display their products before the entire world,” he added.

“Since last year, our government has also been promoting the state’s products at the U.P. International Trade Show in Greater Noida where more than 2,000 Indian exhibitors and a large number of foreign entrepreneurs participated. In this event, the entrepreneurs of the state got orders worth 10,000 crore,” Adityanath said.

The CM said the trade fair was being organised at Bharat Mandapam and products of different districts were being displayed under the ODOP in the U.P. pavilion. He also listed out several products of the state, including sports goods of Meerut to silk sarees of Banaras, Chikankari of Lucknow and brass of Moradabad.

