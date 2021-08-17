Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP assembly monsoon session to start from today, key bills to be tabled
lucknow news

UP assembly monsoon session to start from today, key bills to be tabled

The decision to hold the monsoon session from August 17 was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Amid the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, both Houses of the legislature will have to adhere to virus-related norms during the session.
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 08:08 AM IST
Several important bills and ordinances are expected to be tabled and passed by the legislature.

The monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly will begin on Tuesday and according to the state government, this will be the second session of the legislative assembly and legislative council this year. The previous session of the legislature was held from February 18 to March 4.

The decision to hold the monsoon session from August 17 was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Amid the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, both Houses of the legislature will have to adhere to virus-related norms during the session.

Several important bills and ordinances are expected to be tabled and passed by the legislature. However, this time, the state government might also present the first supplementary demand for grants in the session as CM Adityanath announced important schemes in the past few months, Hindustan Times reported on August 2.

Some of the above schemes included those approved for upbringing children who lost their parents due to Covid-19 and for women who lost their spouses to the viral disease.

Also Read| UP legislature’s monsoon session: Opposition wants more sittings to discuss key issues

Recently, the cabinet approved draft bills for setting up two separate pilgrimage development boards for conserving cultural heritage along with approving the draft of the Uttar Pradesh Repeal Ordinance 2021.

As the session begins, opposition parties in UP have demanded more sittings to discuss important issues including the Covid-19 pandemic, inflation, law and order situation and unemployment.

“We will raise the issues concerning rising inflation, rising unemployment, farmers, law and order situation and the state government’s mishandling of Covid-19 that led to a large number of deaths,” leader of opposition (LoP) Ram Govind Chaudhary told Hindustan Times on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government might also convene the winter session in the upcoming months before the state goes for elections in 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

He didn’t want a cat, this is what happened when a stray adopted him. Watch

Horse does this to cheer up and comfort its ‘sad’ human. Watch adorable video

Policeman pays auto driver’s fine who turned up with son’s piggy bank cash

Smriti Irani’s mask-related ‘Monday Mantra’ post wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
Navroz
Joe Biden
Afghanistan
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Subhadra Kumari Chauhan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP