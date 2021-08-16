UP legislature’s monsoon session: Opposition wants more sittings to discuss key issues

The Uttar Pradesh legislature’s monsoon session begins here on Tuesday with the major Opposition parties demanding more sittings to discuss key issues.

The demand comes as the state government placed a five-day agenda for sittings of the state assembly at the business advisory committee here on Monday.

The state government proposes to present its first supplementary demands for grants for 2021-22 in the state assembly here on Wednesday (August 18) and get them passed on Thursday (August 19). It will also carry out legislative business and table bills to replace the ordinances (promulgated after the budget session of state legislature) along with some new bills.

The state government had earlier proposed to get the supplementary demands for grants passed on August 24. Amid questions over whether the state government will further cut short the monsoon session, state assembly speaker Hridaya Narain Dikshit convened an all-party meeting on Monday to seek the cooperation of leaders of all the parties for the smooth conduct of the business of the House.

“Yes, an all-party meeting was held on Monday. I, along with chief minister Yogi Adityanath and minister for parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna, sought the cooperation of all the parties. All the leaders have assured us their full cooperation,” said Dikshit.

According to a government press release, speaking at the meeting, the chief minister said Covid-19 had been contained. He also said the state government had made all the necessary arrangements for protection from Covid-19 and state government would like to have serious debate on various issues in the House.

The others who attended the meeting included Samajwadi Party’s Narendra Verma, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Shah Alam aka Guddu Jamali, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Aradhana Mishra Mona, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader Om Prakash Rajbhar and Apna Dal leader Lina Tiwari, he said.

“We requested the state government for a longer session so that key issues of public concern may be debated. We propose to raise the issue of the handling of Covid-19, besides the issues concerning rising inflation, unemployment, farmers and the law and order situation,” said Aradhana Mishra after the all-party meeting.

“We will raise the issues concerning rising inflation, rising unemployment, farmers, law and order situation and the state government’s mishandling of Covid-19 that led to a large number of deaths,” leader of opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary said. Samajwadi Party leader Narendra Verma, who attended the all-party meeting on behalf of Chaudhary, said he also requested the state government to have more sittings to ensure debate on important issues.

The speaker said the state assembly will follow the Covid-19 protocol for the monsoon session as well. On the first day on August 17, the state assembly is likely to be adjourned after condoling the deaths of its sitting members and minister of state Vijay Kashyap, who also succumbed to Covid-19. Various bills to be tabled in the House include the ones to replace the Uttar Pradesh Repeal Ordinance 2021, the Uttar Pradesh State University (amendment) Ordinances 2021, the Uttar Pradesh Private University (amendment) Ordinance 2021 and the Uttar Pradesh Nagariya Parisar Kirayedari Vinimayan (Dwitiya) Ordinance 2021.