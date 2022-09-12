U.P. assembly monsoon session: Women MLAs to get a day to raise issues
At an interaction with the women MLAs, it was pointed out that they did not get appropriate opportunity to speak, said U.P. assembly speaker Satish Mahana
The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly will have a day reserved for women members during the monsoon session commencing on September 19. Assembly speaker Satish Mahana said a decision to reserve a day for women members has been taken in view of complaints that they (women MLAs) do not get appropriate opportunity to speak in the house.
“Yes, a day will be reserved for the women members during the monsoon session. At an interaction with the women MLAs, it was pointed out that they did not get appropriate opportunity to speak. So, we will fix a day for them and they will be given an opportunity to speak and raise their issues,” said Mahana.
The state assembly secretariat will also install coffee vending machines for the members in the lobbies during the monsoon session. The members usually have to go to PD Tandon (central hall) Hall to get refreshments when the house has longer sittings. Mahana confirmed that coffee vending machines would be installed for the members in the lobbies of the state assembly.
Ludhiana MC takes possession of three more parking lots
The municipal corporation has taken over control of three more parking lots after the contracts of their private operators ended on Sunday. Earlier last month, the MC had taken over the possession of Sarabha Nagar main market and Tuition market in Model Town Extension after the contract period of two parking lots ended. A majority of staff/daily wagers employed by contractors were still seen deputed at the parking lots.
Lumpy skin disease: Speed up vaccination of cattle, Maha district authorities told
As the lumpy skin disease spreads rapidly among cattle in Maharashtra, state animal husbandry commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh has directed field veterinarians to complete vaccination in state in the next 48 hours. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Monday asked the state animal husbandry department officials to be alert and take steps to curb the spread of the disease among cattle. The rest of the affected livestock are being treated.
Connecting all unlinked places with roads our top priority: U.P. PWD minister
Uttar Pradesh public works department (PWD) minister Jitin Prasada said connecting the habitations that are not connected with roads was the top priority of the state government. Presiding over a review meeting of PWD officers and engineers here on Monday, Prasada directed them to connect all unconnected habitations in the state with pucca road. He inquired about the reasons for the delay in the construction of roads, bridges and buildings.
12-yr-old allegedly raped at a farmhouse owned by Pune politician
The Pune police has arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl at a farmhouse owned by a political leader in Pune district, said officials on Monday. According to police officials, both the accused and victim worked at the farmhouse which is located 55km from Pune near Shikrapur. According to police officials, the accused is the son of a labourer working at the farmhouse.
Ludhiana | GRP bust gang of thieves, 5 held
The Government Railway Police on Sunday busted a gang of thieves with arrest of five men and recovered six stolen mobile phones and a knife from their possession. The accused, identified as Sunny Singh of Moga, Sahil Suri of Ludhiana, Chandar Shekhar of Gorakhpur, UP, Ram Kumar of Saharanpur, UP, and Sandeep Singh of Ludhiana, were nabbed near goods shed following a tip off.
