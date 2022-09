U.P. assembly monsoon session: Women MLAs to get a day to raise issues

The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly will have a day reserved for women members during the monsoon session commencing on September 19. Assembly speaker Satish Mahana said a decision to reserve a day for women members has been taken in view of complaints that they (women MLAs) do not get appropriate opportunity to speak in the house.

“Yes, a day will be reserved for the women members during the monsoon session. At an interaction with the women MLAs, it was pointed out that they did not get appropriate opportunity to speak. So, we will fix a day for them and they will be given an opportunity to speak and raise their issues,” said Mahana.

The state assembly secretariat will also install coffee vending machines for the members in the lobbies during the monsoon session. The members usually have to go to PD Tandon (central hall) Hall to get refreshments when the house has longer sittings. Mahana confirmed that coffee vending machines would be installed for the members in the lobbies of the state assembly.