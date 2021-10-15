UP assembly polls: SBSP chief Rajbhar hints at alliance with BJP

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar on Friday said that he might again form an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming UP assembly elections.

Rajbhar, who was addressing a press conference in Lucknow, said, "In the interest of the society, we went to the BJP with the report of the Social Justice Committee, but the BJP did not listen to us, now if the BJP accepts it, then we can go with them also."

Rajbhar further said, "Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha was formed on the basis of various issues in the society. Whichever party accepts those issues, we will go with them."

"Apart from accepting the social justice committee report, if BJP is ready to make education free till post-graduation, waiver of domestic electricity bill, prohibition of liquor, border limit of police, weekly leave to police force, give home guards the same facilities as police, then we will form an alliance," he added.

A final declaration on the matter will be made on October 27 in the scheduled rally to be held in the Mau district.

"The name of alliance partner will be announced on October 27 in Mau," he said.

Earlier, Rajbhar was a cabinet minister in Yogi Adityanath led NDA government. He had contested the 2017 UP assembly elections in alliance with the BJP but was expelled as the minister of Backward Class Welfare from the BJP in 2019 due to disagreements over seat-sharing.

After his expulsion, Rajbhar formed the 'Bhagidaar Sankalp Morcha' a coalition of about 10 political parties led by his own party SBSP.

Asaduddin Owaisi led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is also a part of Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha.

