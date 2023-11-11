U.P. assembly’s winter session from Nov 28

Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly’s winter session has been convened here at 11am on November 28, 2023. According to principal secretary, UP legislative assembly, Pradeep Dubey a notification dated November 11, 2023 has been issued this regard by Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel.

The facade of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow. (HT file)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has indicated that the winter session will continue for nearly a week. The state government proposes to present its first supplementary budget for 2023-2024 in the state assembly during the winter session. Those aware of the development said the size of the supplementary budget and the items to be incorporated therein are still being finalised.

The state government will also carry out legislative business and present the ordinances promulgated after the last session and the bills that have recently got the state cabinet’s nod. These include the Uttar Pradesh Inland Waterways Authority Bill 2023 that the state cabinet approved at its meeting held in Ayodhya on November 9, 2023.

