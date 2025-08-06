UP assembly to hold AI training session for lawmakers on Aug 10

The Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly proposes to hold a brief training session to train the legislators about artificial intelligence (AI) that will help them have special AI teams to try out smart tools that help with legal research, document checking and studying policies. The training session is likely to help the legislators in setting up AI support units. AI can help write new laws and bills, spot legal problems and draw comparisons with laws in other states or countries. (HT file)

Assembly speaker Satish Mahana, who presided over a meeting convened to review security arrangements for the monsoon session of the state legislative assembly commencing here on August 11, said the training session has been organised on August 10.

He said experts from IIT Kanpur would impart training in the AI to the MLAs and interact with them in nearly two-hour training sessions. Mahana said the state legislative assembly’s app would have an AI base. He said besides recognising the members at the entry points and marking their attendance, the AI will also help the members in finding appropriate reference material for their speech in the house.

“The backup for the proceedings of the house will also be connected to AI backup and this will help the members in finding excerpts on any issue from their own speech or from the proceedings. The members will also be able to go through the important debates in the house,” Mahana added.

He said the state legislative assembly would see five new upgrades in the monsoon session. These include a new chandelier at the main entrance, another large one under the dome of Vidhan Sabha hall, a renovated room that is the venue of business advisory committee meetings and a new canteen of the house.

