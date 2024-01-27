UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) claimed to have busted an international fake currency racket after arrest of two Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) suppliers from Varanasi on Saturday morning, said senior police officials here in Lucknow. UP ATS arrests two FICN suppliers from Varanasi (Pic for representation)

In a press note shared with media, the ATS officials confirmed the two accused were identified as Deepak Kumar and Chandan Sainik, both residents of Pratapgarh. They said the duo had a past record of smuggling narcotics and drugs. They had been arrested for the first time for smuggling FICN from Bangladesh border into Uttar Pradesh, police said.

They said the total amount of FICN to the face value of ₹97.500 lakh, all in 500 denominations, was recovered from their possession. Police said the recovered FICN was printed at undisclosed location in Bangladesh and smuggled across the border. They said the two accused arrested had brought it from the Bangladesh border to Varanasi via West Bengal through train and it was meant to be circulated in the open market in different districts of Uttar Pradesh.