UP bags award for using tele tech for mental health & counselling

LUCKNOW: UP bagged the third prize in operationalising telemanas- using tele technology for mental health and counselling - on the National Mental Health Day

Mission director, National Health Mission Uttar Pradesh, Dr Pinky Joval receiving the award. (Sourced)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(October 10) in New Delhi. The award was given by ministry of health and family welfare, Government of India. Mission director, National Health Mission Uttar Pradesh, Dr Pinky Joval received the award.

The UP team will strive to do even better and be the top state in this area in the coming year

The National Tele Mental Health Programme received a large number of calls at the national level.

The National Tele Mental Health Programme was inaugurated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on October 10, 2022 on the occasion of World Mental Health Day.

An urgent need was felt for a digital mental health network in the state to provide tele-mental health care services to the masses, with the objective to provide 24X7 mental health care services even in the remote parts of the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Due to the side effects of the Covid pandemic, mental health problems have increased among children and adolescents and today’s society is facing conditions like mental disorders and depression due to continuous use of mobile phones.

Therefore, under Telemanas services, free mental health services are being provided to all individuals through toll free number 14416 or 1800-89-14416.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON