Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Lucknow News / UP bags award for using tele tech for mental health & counselling

UP bags award for using tele tech for mental health & counselling

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 11, 2023 09:32 AM IST

Due to the side effects of the Covid pandemic, mental health problems have increased among children and adolescents and today’s society is facing conditions like mental disorders and depression due to continuous use of mobile phones. Therefore, under Telemanas services, free mental health services are being provided to all individuals

LUCKNOW: UP bagged the third prize in operationalising telemanas- using tele technology for mental health and counselling - on the National Mental Health Day

Mission director, National Health Mission Uttar Pradesh, Dr Pinky Joval receiving the award. (Sourced)

(October 10) in New Delhi. The award was given by ministry of health and family welfare, Government of India. Mission director, National Health Mission Uttar Pradesh, Dr Pinky Joval received the award.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The UP team will strive to do even better and be the top state in this area in the coming year

The National Tele Mental Health Programme received a large number of calls at the national level.

The National Tele Mental Health Programme was inaugurated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on October 10, 2022 on the occasion of World Mental Health Day.

An urgent need was felt for a digital mental health network in the state to provide tele-mental health care services to the masses, with the objective to provide 24X7 mental health care services even in the remote parts of the country.

Due to the side effects of the Covid pandemic, mental health problems have increased among children and adolescents and today’s society is facing conditions like mental disorders and depression due to continuous use of mobile phones.

Therefore, under Telemanas services, free mental health services are being provided to all individuals through toll free number 14416 or 1800-89-14416.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
up counselling mental health
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP