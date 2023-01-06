U.P.: Bahraich summit attracts investment proposals worth 1,750 crore

In a step aimed at encouraging investment at the district level ahead of the Global Investors’ Summit 2023 to be held in Lucknow next month, Bahraich received 69 investment proposals worth ₹1,750.96 crore at the summit organised in the district on Friday.

Giving this information, district magistrate of Bahraich Dr Dinesh Chandra Singh, who organised the event, said nearly 9,386 people would be benefited by these investments. The Bahraich administration had set up several stalls to inform investors about various schemes of the state government. Businessmen and entrepreneurs in large numbers turned up at the summit held at a resort, the DM said.

Speaking at the event, the DM said, “As Bahraich is an aspirational district and located on the Indo-Nepal border, there is a lot of scope for business startups and investment here.” “Besides, along with forest wealth and tourism there is an abundance of agricultural products here. So, investing in the district would be beneficial for the entrepreneurs and it will also boost the economy of the state,” the DM added. He assured the participants that the government will give them all possible help.

BJP MP Akshayabar Lal Gond, MLC Dr Pragya Tripathi, district panchayat president Manju Singh, BJP MLA from Bahraich Anupma Jaiswal, Mahasi MLA Sureshwar Singh, Payagpur MLA Subhash Tripathi, Balha MLA Saroj Sonkar, Nanpara MLA Ram Nivas Verma, CDO Kavita Meena and SP Prashant Kumar Verma were prominent among those present on the occasion.