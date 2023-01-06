Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P.: Bahraich summit attracts investment proposals worth 1,750 crore

U.P.: Bahraich summit attracts investment proposals worth 1,750 crore

lucknow news
Published on Jan 06, 2023 09:33 PM IST

Nearly 9,386 people would be benefited by these investments, said Bahraich district magistrate Dr Dinesh Chandra Singh

Investors’ summit under way in Bahraich on January 6. (HT photo)
Investors’ summit under way in Bahraich on January 6. (HT photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Bahraich

In a step aimed at encouraging investment at the district level ahead of the Global Investors’ Summit 2023 to be held in Lucknow next month, Bahraich received 69 investment proposals worth 1,750.96 crore at the summit organised in the district on Friday.

Giving this information, district magistrate of Bahraich Dr Dinesh Chandra Singh, who organised the event, said nearly 9,386 people would be benefited by these investments. The Bahraich administration had set up several stalls to inform investors about various schemes of the state government. Businessmen and entrepreneurs in large numbers turned up at the summit held at a resort, the DM said.

Speaking at the event, the DM said, “As Bahraich is an aspirational district and located on the Indo-Nepal border, there is a lot of scope for business startups and investment here.” “Besides, along with forest wealth and tourism there is an abundance of agricultural products here. So, investing in the district would be beneficial for the entrepreneurs and it will also boost the economy of the state,” the DM added. He assured the participants that the government will give them all possible help.

BJP MP Akshayabar Lal Gond, MLC Dr Pragya Tripathi, district panchayat president Manju Singh, BJP MLA from Bahraich Anupma Jaiswal, Mahasi MLA Sureshwar Singh, Payagpur MLA Subhash Tripathi, Balha MLA Saroj Sonkar, Nanpara MLA Ram Nivas Verma, CDO Kavita Meena and SP Prashant Kumar Verma were prominent among those present on the occasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out