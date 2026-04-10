Mathura , VIPs visiting the revered Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan will no longer be accompanied by their private security personnel during darshan to check arbitrary movement on the temple premises.

UP: Banke Bihari panel to bar 'arbitrary movement' of private security personnel on temple premises

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The decision was taken Thursday during a meeting presided over by a former high court judge, the chairperson of the Banke Bihari management committee constituted by the Supreme Court, the district information office said in a statement, adding that the decision will be implemented shortly.

According to the decision reached in the presence of ex-officio members Chairperson Ashok Kumar, former District Judge Mukesh Mishra, District Judge Vikas Kumar, District Magistrate and Secretary Chandra Prakash Singh, and Mathura-Vrindavan Municipal Commissioner Jagpravesh besides representatives of various 'sevayat' groups, instructions have been issued to the temple management to curb the arbitrary behaviour of private security personnel.

It was decided that new regulations regarding this matter would be formulated and implemented in the near future.

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{{^usCountry}} During the meeting, discussions were held on various issues including removal of encroachments from the temple's platform, expediting the registration process for buildings and commercial establishments for the temple corridor project, ensuring smooth operation of temple accounts, managing service arrangements for Nidhivan , and renewing the contract for the security agency guarding the temple for the upcoming financial year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the meeting, discussions were held on various issues including removal of encroachments from the temple's platform, expediting the registration process for buildings and commercial establishments for the temple corridor project, ensuring smooth operation of temple accounts, managing service arrangements for Nidhivan , and renewing the contract for the security agency guarding the temple for the upcoming financial year. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} To address the issue of food adulteration in items sold around the temple, the committee directed officials from the food safety department to conduct continuous raids, take strict action, and curb malpractices. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To address the issue of food adulteration in items sold around the temple, the committee directed officials from the food safety department to conduct continuous raids, take strict action, and curb malpractices. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Displeasure was expressed regarding the sale of adulterated 'pedas' intended as 'prasad' , the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Displeasure was expressed regarding the sale of adulterated 'pedas' intended as 'prasad' , the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The discussions revealed that the 'mava' used in manufacture of these adulterated 'pedas' is being sourced in large quantities from cities in neighbouring Rajasthan. Measures were requested to put a stop to this. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The discussions revealed that the 'mava' used in manufacture of these adulterated 'pedas' is being sourced in large quantities from cities in neighbouring Rajasthan. Measures were requested to put a stop to this. {{/usCountry}}

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To resolve traffic congestion caused by proliferation of e-rickshaws in the narrow lanes of Vrindavan, the transport department was instructed to launch a campaign to issue challans and initiate vehicle seizure proceedings.

Additionally, other issues related to temple management were also deliberated upon. CCTV cameras installed within the temple complex and its vicinity are to be upgraded and equipped with high-definition and artificial intelligence technology.

Discussions were also held regarding the management of crowds and the provision of amenities for devotees visiting during the festival of 'Akshay Tritiya'.

Special emphasis was laid on ensuring that devotees face no inconvenience either on the temple premises or the surrounding lanes, and that water bottles are distributed to them during the summer season, the statement added.

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The Supreme Court, in its August 2025 order, constituted a 12-member high-powered interim committee headed by retired Allahabad High Court judge Ashok Kumar to look after day-to-day affairs of the temple.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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