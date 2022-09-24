UP bans cattle trade with four states: Minister

LUCKNOW The UP government has banned cattle trade with four neighbouring states and also imposed a “lockdown” on the intrastate movement of animals from 28 districts of western UP (where cases have been reported) to the eastern part of the state (free from lumpy skin disease) to prevent the spread of the disease, said animal husbandry minister Dharampal Singh on Friday.

The viral disease spread among animals in 14 states of the country and is “fatal to animals like coronavirus is to humans.” The disease entered UP through states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi, the minister said on the fifth day of the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Assembly.

Singh said a high-level meeting had been held under the chairmanship of chief minister Yogi Adityanath to prepare a work plan to check the spread of lumpy skin disease in UP. According to state government’s data, 26,107 cattle have been infected with the disease and 16,872 have been treated, he added.

Lumpy skin disease has been reported in 28 districts of Agra, Jhansi, Meerut, Saharanpur, Moradabad and Bareilly divisions. The animal husbandry department has constituted teams for the vaccination of cattle in all districts. Farmers are being trained and enlightened over the measures they should take to protect cattle from the disease. The department has also set up control rooms in the districts, including Lucknow, for relief and rescue work. The helpline numbers are 180001805141, 0522-2741992 and 7880776656, he said.

