U.P: Barsana ropeway awaits IIT Roorkee clearance for restart

The Mathura-Vrindavan Development Authority (MVDA) is awaiting technical clearance from an expert team at IIT Roorkee before resuming operations of the ropeway at Radha Rani Temple in Barsana. The ropeway, operational for seven months, provided a convenient way to reach the hilltop temple (Sourced)

The ropeway, operational for seven months, provided a convenient way to reach the hilltop temple. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath also used it during his visit for Laddoo Holi on March 7.

However, on March 19, three trolleys lost control and crashed at the base station while descending. Though passengers survived with minor injuries, Mathura police registered a case against four individuals, including the director, operator, and in-charge officer of the managing company.

In response, the MVDA sought a detailed investigation from IIT Roorkee to determine the cause and recommend safety measures. The ropeway company halted operations, calling engineers from Kolkata for repairs, which are still underway.

MVDA officials stated that the ropeway will resume only after technical clearance from IIT Roorkee, whose experts are expected in Barsana on March 25.

In the absence of the ropeway, visitors must climb 251 stairs to reach Radha Rani Temple. The facility, inaugurated by CM Yogi Adityanath on Janmashtami last year, was developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model at a cost of ₹15.89 crore.

The project was first proposed in 2016 during the Samajwadi Party regime but required clearance from the National Green Tribunal (NGT due to tree felling. To compensate, ten times the number of trees cut were replanted, with photographic evidence submitted to secure NGT approval. The ropeway was inaugurated on August 25.