U.P. best state for investment, says deputy CM Pathak

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Friday said improved law and order and round-the-clock electricity supply are among other things that make the state best place in the country for investment.

Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Brajesh Pathak at IIID Design Confluence & Showcase event in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

He was speaking after inaugurating a three-day exhibition ‘IIID Design Confluence & Showcase (IDCS)’ organised by Indian Institute of Interior Designers (IIID), Lucknow Chapter, at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

“I congratulate the exhibitors who have come here (Uttar Pradesh) from different places. I also thank IIID for choosing U.P. for holding this exhibition where there are many opportunities which no other states have,” said Pathak.

“Uttar Pradesh has proper law and order, expressways of 2,70,000 km, 24X7 electricity supply in all 75 districts and many schemes for basic and higher education which make it the best place for investment,” he added.

“Interior design and architectural expertise are very significant for both homes and office space nowadays. Hence, it is important that we make them beautiful and attractive,” the deputy CM said.

Around 500 architects and interior designers besides representatives of 100 companies from across the country are taking part in the event. They will share their knowledge with the delegates on topics like latest design trends, sustainable design among others.

Some of the stalls showcasing pet acoustical panels made up of yarns from the recycled plastic bottles were also on display by a New Delhi-based company Bollard. Another entrepreneur and owner of Grazia, a unit of BNK stones, Anuja Gupta from Kanpur has set up a stall of chemical-based artificial marbles and mosaics pulling crowds of interior lovers.