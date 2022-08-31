U.P. BJP chief quits Yogi ministry, Keshav may get panchayati raj too
LUCKNOW: A day after taking charge as the first Jat chief of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh (U.P.), Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, 55, resigned from his post of cabinet minister for panchayati raj in Yogi 2.0 government.
After Chaudhary’s decision, that is in line with the BJP’s ‘one person, one post’ policy, the buzz is that Chaudhary’s portfolio could be allotted to deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is also the minister for urban development and the panchayati raj ministry is being seen as a natural extension of Maurya’s portfolio.
Also, at the Centre, both rural development and panchayati raj ministries are under Union minister Giriraj Singh, a point that has accelerated the buzz around Maurya getting charge of panchayati raj too.
However, a senior officer said that nothing was certain as of now. “These are political decisions and so while the buzz is about a certain minister, nothing can be said till the name is announced. The final call would be taken by the chief minister, who is the head of the council of ministers,” this officer said.
On Tuesday, Chaudhary who has arrived with the reputation of being a simple, accessible leader, tweeted information about his expected resignation from the council of ministers.
“I have resigned from the cabinet today and would now discharge the responsibility of the state chief of the BJP.” Chaudhary tweeted while thanking the party leadership for guidance and leadership.
Interestingly, having resigned as minister due to the party’s ‘one person, one post’ policy, Chaudhary would now apply the same policy on several party functionaries who have become ministers in Yogi 2.0 government and hence would be replaced when Chaudhary sets up a new committee of office -bearers.
“Party vice presidents AK Sharma and Daya Shankar Singh have both become ministers. While Sharma is cabinet minister for urban development and power, Singh is minister of state (independent charge) for transport. Party general secretary JPS Rathore is minister of state for cooperatives. Narendra Kashyap, the head of the BJP’s OBC wing has been made the minister for backward classes’ welfare.
Throughout the day, there was a long queue of party functionaries, leaders and ministers meet Chaudhary.
On Monday, at Chaudhary’s welcome function held at the BJP headquarters in Lucknow, CM Yogi Adityanath had praised his performance as the panchayati raj minister.
“U.P. is a big state with 18 commissionerates, 75 districts, 826 development blocks, 3000 plus nyay panchayats, more than 58000 gram panchayats and over 1.10 lakh revenue villages. You would have seen during Bhupendra ji’s tenure as panchayati raj minister, the BJP won 67 of the 75 zila panchayat chief posts. Of the 826 development blocks, more than 650 block pramukhs were from the BJP. Most of the gram panchayats now have a BJP member as gram pradhans. Bhupendra Singhji’s tenure also saw the state taking a giant stride towards making the state ODF plus,” Yogi had said in Chaudhary’s praise.
As panchayati raj minister, Chaudhary earned laurels for constructing most toilets in rural areas as part of the government’s cleanliness mission.
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
