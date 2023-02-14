UP Board 2023 exam: NSA could be imposed on students caught cheating

With UP Board 2023 exams for class 10 and 12 set to start from Thursday (February 16), chief minister Yogi Adityanath has issued strict directives, including imposition of the National Security Act (NSA) against those involved in unfair practice, to ensure cheating-free and transparent exams.

Last year, the board had suffered a major embarrassment after English language question paper of class 12 got leaked in 24 districts. Moreover, FIRs will also be lodged against room invigilators and centre administrators found involved in the activities of cheating.

For the first time, the CM has ordered the officers that static and sector magistrates should be appointed at each examination centre by the district magistrates, according to a government press release.

“They will be required to report to the district inspector of schools along with the district magistrate after the examination is over so that daily activities can be monitored. On the other hand, for the first time, a separate room will be made apart from the principal’s room for monitoring of the exam,” an official said.

In addition, the copies will be kept in a double lock cupboard and a CCTV camera will be placed for its monitoring round the clock. After the appointment of room inspectors in all districts, they will be given strict training before the exam. The sector and static magistrates, centre administrators and external centre administrators will also be trained in the district. On the other hand, strict action will be taken under the Gangsters Act against those found obstructing the examination and affecting the system and their property will be attached.

Yogi has directed that a separate strong room should be made for the safety of question papers having 24-hour deployment of two armed policemen with their CCTV monitoring. He has also called for installing voice-equipped CCTV, digital voice recorders, router device and high-speed broadband connections at the examination centres.

Also, presence of centre administrator, external centre administrator and static magistrate at each centre should be ensured while opening the question paper, say the guidelines. “Strict action should be taken against anyone who is absent during this period. In such a situation, the permission of the district magistrate or the additional district magistrate will be necessary while opening the question paper,” the guidelines add.

This year, a total of total 58,85,745 students, including 31,16,487 for class 10 and 27,69,258 for class 12, have registered for the high school and intermediate examinations. Of the total students, 32,46,780 are male and the number of female candidates is 26,38,965. These candidates will take the exam at 8,753 exam centres, including 540 government, 3,523 private and 4,690 unaided colleges, spread across the state, said UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla.

Also, 170 candidates are inmates lodged in different prisons who too have registered for the exams. Of them, 91 have registered to appear in class 12 exams while 79 have enrolled for class 10 exams.

Meanwhile, a total of 936 examination centres have been identified as sensitive while another 242 centres have been declared highly sensitive by the board. To conduct the exams in a free and fair manner, 1390 sector magistrates, 455 zonal magistrates, 521 mobile teams and 75 state-level supervisory officers have been appointed in all districts for inspection and supervision of examination centres, said board officials aware of the matter.

A total of 16 districts, including Ballia, Azamgarh, Mau, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Jaunpur, Deoria, Gonda, Mathura, Aligarh, Mainpuri, Etah, Baghpat, Hardoi, Prayagraj and Kaushambi have been identified as sensitive districts.

Arrangements have also been made for live monitoring through webcasting. Besides, STF of UP Police and local intelligence unit (LIU) have also been roped in for monitoring sensitive and highly sensitive examination centres.

A call centre would also be operated at the state control room for quick redress of the complaints of candidates and general public in Lucknow, in which two helpline numbers 1800-180-6607 and 1800-180-6608 would be activated. An e-mail ID upboardexam23@gmail.com has also been provided for this very reason. Facebook page (upboardexam2023) and Twitter handle (@upboardexam23) are also being started by the board.