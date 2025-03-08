UP Board cheating racket: STF busts Hardoi plot, arrests 19 people

Nineteen people, including a centre in-charge, an examination in-charge, three teachers and 14 solvers were arrested, breaking an organised cheating ring in the UP Board High School and Intermediate examinations, in Hardoi, on Friday, senior police officials confirmed here on Saturday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

They said the solvers, including nine women, were writing the English exam of High School in return for money.

The UP police said that this ring was unearthed at two examination centres in Jai Subash Mahabali Inter College of Dalelnagar, Hardoi and Jagannath Singh Public Inter College of Katiya Maugadi, Hardoi. They said a team of UP Special Task Force (STF) busted the ring after the arrest of solvers from the houses of Ram Milan Singh and Anil Singh, the centre in-charges of Jai Subash Mahabali Inter College and Jagannath Singh Public Inter College, respectively. They said the solvers were writing answer sheets at their houses and later used to submit it in the college.

A senior STF official said the centre in-charge of Jai Subash Mahabali Inter College, Ram Milan Singh and his son, Manish Singh, who was examination in-charge of the centre were also arrested from the spot while Jagannath Singh Public Inter College centre in-charge Anil Singh escaped when the team raided his house. “Besides, two teachers of Jai Subash Mahabali Inter College, Sharda Prasad Verma and Ankita Sharma and one teacher of Jagannath Singh Public Inter College, Amrendra Singh, who were facilitating the solvers, were arrested from the spot.

He said as many as 11 and 17 solved answer sheets of High School English paper of Jai Subash Mahabali Inter College and Jagannath Singh Public Inter College were seized from the two places, respectively. Besides, two solved answer sheets of the English paper of Smriti Inter College, and one Intermediate agriculture exam answer sheet of Jagannath Singh Public Inter College were also seized.

Moreover, as many as 77 blank answer sheets, admit cards of 65 examinees and roll numbers of 27 examinees written on a paper were found from the spot, he added.

Explaining the modus-operandi, the STF official said the centre in-charges used to charge around ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 per candidate for writing answer sheets of the examinees and one solver used to write two answer sheets in the limited time. Besides, they also used to charge money to allow examinees to cheat, he added.