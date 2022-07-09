U.P. Board: Class 9 to 12 admissions to take place till August 5

With the start of 2022-23 academic session, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, commonly known as U.P. Board, has started preparations for its next edition of high school and intermediate examinations.

As per its schedule, students from class 9 to 12 will be given admission in its affiliated schools till August 5. Principals of these schools will deposit the lump sum examination fee of class 10 and class 12 students at treasury by August 10.

After that the deposited examination fee and the educational details of the students will need to be uploaded on the board’s official website www.upmsp.edu.in by August 16, said U.P. Board secretary Divyakant Shukla.

After August 10, the last date for depositing the examination fee in the treasury through challan with a late fee of ₹100 per student is August 16. Information about late fee and educational details of students will then need to be uploaded on the U.P. Board’s website by August 20. After receiving the checklist of the students uploaded on the website, the principals will check their details, including name, parents’ name, date of birth, subject and photo etc from August 21 to August 31, he shared.

“If there is any correction that needs to be made following the scrutiny of applications, the principals will be able to do it between September 1 and September 10. No new details of students will, however, be allowed to be uploaded during this period,” he said.

“After that, the principals will submit the photo roll and copy of treasury receipt of the students to the regional office concerned of the board by September 30 through the office of the district inspector of schools concerned,” Shukla added.

Likewise, for advance registration of class 9 and class 11 students, the principals of the schools will upload the details of registration fee and educational details of the students taking admission in class 9 and class 11 by August 25.

“After receiving the checklist, the principals will check their details from August 26 to September 5. Any kind of correction needed to be done will be carried out between September 6 and September 20 and a copy of the photo roll and treasury sheet will need to be submitted to the office of the DIoS concerned by September 30 for sending it to the regional office of the board concerned,” he said. “Candidates who have passed the high school compartment examination and scrutiny will be admitted till August 20,” Shukla added.