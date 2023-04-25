Sitapur’s Priyanshi, Mahoba’s Shubh top UP Board exams

PRAYAGRAJ/LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), popularly known as UP Board, declared high school (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) examination-2023 results at its Prayagraj-based headquarters on Tuesday. Students celebrate their success after the declaration of class 10 and 12 Board examination results, in Prayagraj on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Sitapur girl, Priyanshi Soni of Sita Bal Vidya Mandir Inter College, Mahmudabad, topped the high school exams with98.33%, scoring 590 out of 600 marks. Mahoba’s Shubh Chhapra, a student of Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, Charkhari, topped the intermediate exam. He secured 97.80% marks by scoring 489 out of 500.

Girls outperformed boys in the high school and intermediate examinations, said UP Board chairman Mahendra Dev and secretary Dibyakant Shukla while declaring the results. The pass percentage of girls in the HS examination was 93.34%, while it was 86.64% for the boys. In the intermediate examination, the pass percentage of boys was 69.34%, while it was 83% for girls. Overall, 75.52% students passed in intermediate (Class 12) exam and 89.78% students passed in high school (Class 10) exam.

The pass percentage of intermediate exams dipped by 9.81% compared to 85.33% in 2022. The pass percentage of HS exams increased by 1.6%. In 2022, the percentage was 88.18%.

Pilibhit’s Saurabh Gangwar, a student of SVM Intermediate College, Bisalpur and Etawah’s Anamika, a student of Ch S Singh Intermediate College, Jaswant Nagar, jointly bagged the second rank in intermediate exams with 97.20%, securing 486 out of 500 marks while Fatehpur’s Priyanshu Upadhyay of SBM Intermediate College, Raghuvanshpuram, and Fatehpur’s Khushi of SS Intermediate College, Mustafapur, along with Siddhartha Nagar’s Supriya from SPR Intermediate College, Bansi, jointly secured the third rank with 97%, scoring 485 out of 500 marks.

In the HS exams, Kanpur Dehat’s Kushagra Pandey from Arya Bhatt VM High School, Mangalpur, along with Ayodhya’s Mishkat Noor from Canossa Convent Girls’ Inter College, jointly bagged the second rank with 97.83%, securing 587 out of 600 marks.

Similarly, Mathura’s Krishna Jha from BKGS Inter College, Parkham, and Pilibhit’s Arpit Gangwar from SVM Inter College, Bisalpur, and Sultanpur’s Shreyshi Singh from Raj Montessori Inter College, Semari, jointly secured the third rank with 97.67% scoring 586 out of 600 marks.

There were 179 meritorious students in the top 10 list of Class 10 and 253 meritorious students in the top 10 list of intermediate results. Of these, 432 meritorious students, more than half (230) were girls.

In high school, 31,16,454 students were registered for the exam, including 31,06,157 regular and 10,297 private students. A total of 28,63,621 students, including 28,54,879 regular and 8,742 private, had appeared in the exam while 25,70,987 students passed the exam, including 25,65,176 regular and 5,811 private students, shared officials.

The total pass percentage of regular students in high school exams was 89.85% and private students 66.47%. Thus in high school, the total pass percentage for all students remained 89.78%.

This included 15,21,422 boys and 13,42,199 girls who appeared in the exam. Of the total 25,70,987 students who passed high school exams, 13,18,210 were boys and 12,52,777 were girls. The total pass percentage of boys was 86.64% and girls’ 93.34%.

In intermediate, 27,68,180 students were registered for the exam, including 25,85,718 regular and another 1,82,462 as private students. A total of 25,71,002 students, including 24,11,402 regular and 1,59,600 private had appeared. A total of 19,41,717 students passed the exam, including 17,98,942 regular and 1,42,775 private students.

The total pass percentage of regular students in inter exams was 74.60% while among private students it remained 89.46%. Thus in inter, the total pass percentage for all students was 75.52%.

Of the total 25,71,002 students, 14,07,572 were boys and 11,63,430 girls who appeared in the exam, Of these successful 19,41,717 students, 9,76,059 were boys and 9,65,658 girls. The total pass percentage of boys was 69.34% and girls’ was 83%. The pass percentage of the girls was higher by 13.66% over boys, said officials.

UP Board chairman Mahendra Dev claimed this was the first time in UP Board’s 100-year history that results of high school and intermediate exams had been declared so early. He said the evaluation of answer sheets was completed between March 18 and 31 at 258 evaluation centres in different districts.

The HS and intermediate exams were held between February 16 and March 4 at 8,753 centres spread across 75 districts of UP.