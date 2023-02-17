UP Board exams-2023: Big size, better quality question papers get the thumps up

For the convenience of more than 58 lakh students appearing in the ongoing UP Board’s high school and intermediate examinations, question papers have been printed on A4 size papers—almost double their earlier size—for the first-time.

Even the quality of paper, printing font size along with the quality of printing itself too have been significantly improved by the board officials. “The quality of the question paper is better than that of civil service examination of the Union Public Service Commission and PCS examination of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission,” claimed Madhvi, a secondary school teacher of Prayagraj.

Even students have welcomed the move. “The questions in new question papers are easier to read because of the bigger font size,” said Anil Singh, a class 12 student. Moreover, an unprecedented four-layer security too has been introduced for keeping the question papers safe from tampering as well as accidental damage while being transported or stored this time, say UP Board officials.

Secretary, UP Board, Divyakant Shukla said these initiatives have evoked good response from school principals, teachers as well as students. “The question paper is now more legible to students. The printing quality and paper too have been improved. The four-layer packaging of the question papers is another new thing that has improved on their security,” he added.

“Under the four-layered packaging, the question paper is first packed in a waterproof packet and then put in a sturdy envelope. This, in turn, is kept in two tamper-proof envelopes. This ensures that rain, water seepage, rough handling of packets during transportation do not damage the question papers,” officials said.

“Likewise, any deliberate attempt to tamper with the packets containing the question papers also get noticed immediately as the tamper-proof packaging prevents resealing of the packet once opened,” they added.

“Also, this time additional sets of question papers of all subjects are being kept in double lock strongrooms built in the offices of the district inspectors of schools so that in case of shortage at any centre, they can be made available at the district-level itself. In earlier years during the examination, handling such a situation was a difficult task,” the officials said.