UP Board Exams-2024: Computerised IDs with unique QR codes for invigilators this time

Constantly striving to conduct the high school and intermediate exams in a fair manner, UP Board has decided to introduce computerised identity cards bearing unique QR codes and serial numbers for the invigilators this time. Prayagraj-based UP Board headquarters. (HT file)

Around 2.75 lakh exam room invigilators who would be on duty this year would get these identity cards, said officials while confirming the move.

UP Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla said, “The QR code and the serial number on the identity card would ensure their uniqueness and prevent any replication as well as thwart any effort of impersonation by anyone trying to undermine the exams.”

As per the set norms, the district inspector of schools (DIOSs) of the respective district would download these identity cards from the official portal of the board a week before the formal start of the exams and would hand them over to the invigilators concerned.

These I-cards would also display the teaching subject of the invigilator concerned allowing their substitution by other teachers with expertise in subjects other than the one of which the exam is being held on the day. This would negate any change of an invigilator trying to aid an examinee cheat, officials said.

Like in previous years, the DIoS concerned would assign duties to teachers, principals and other personnel for invigilating rooms in exam centres and handling various tasks related to the exams. UP Board will conduct its Class 10 and 12 examinations-2024 at 8,264 centres spread across the 75 districts of the state between February 22 and March 9.

UP Board released the examination schedule on December 7, 2023 making plain that the exams would last a total of 17 days (12 working days). The examinations would be held in two shifts: 8.30am to 11.45am and from 2pm to 5.15pm.

Around 55,08,206 students are registered to appear for the U.P. Board high school and intermediate exams-2024. They include 29,47,324 high school students (15,71,686 boys and 13,75,638 girls) and another 25,60,882 intermediate students (14,12,806 boys and 11,48,076 girls).